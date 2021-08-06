Enugu, Kaduna, 11 Other Commands Get New Police Commissioners

The Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba, has ordered the posting of Commissioners of Police to take over the leadership in 13 state commands, including the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Mr Frank Mba, who is the Force Public Relations Officer, announced this in a statement on Friday in Abuja.

He explained that the posting of the senior officers was part of efforts at repositioning the Force for greater efficiency, stabilising the internal security order, and scaling up the fight against crimes and criminality in the country.

The affected state commands and Commissioners of Police posted include Niger State Command, CP Monday Kuryas; Kwara State Command, CP Emienbo Assayamo; Nasarawa State Command, CP Soyemi Adesina; Benue State Command, CP Akingbola Olatunji; FCT Police Command, CP Babaji Sunday; and Taraba State Command, CP Abimbola Shokoya.

Others are Kogi State Command, CP Arungwa Udo; Kaduna State Command, CP Abdullahi Mudashiru; Jigawa State Command, CP Aliyu Tafida; Enugu State Command, CP Abubakar Lawal; Cross River State Command, CP Alhassan Aminu; Bayelsa State Command, CP Eworo Echeng; and Kebbi State Command, CP Musa Baba.

Similarly, a former Commissioner of Police in Enugu State, CP Ndatsu Aliyu Mohammed, has been posted to the Force Headquarters as the CP Anti-Fraud Unit FCID, while CP Sikiru Akande, a former CP in Cross River State, has been redeployed to the Department of ICT as the CP ICT, Force Headquarters, Abuja.

The police boss also deployed CP Bankole Sikiru as the CP INTERPOL, FCID Lagos while CP Augustine Arop was posted as the Deputy Commandant, Police Staff College in Jos.

According to Mba, the IGP asked the officers to justify the confidence reposed in them and assured Nigerians of sustained efforts by the police in stabilising security in the country.

He also asked those in the affected states to cooperate with their new Commissioners of Police for efficient service delivery.

“The posting and the redeployment of the senior police officers are with immediate effect,” the police spokesman said