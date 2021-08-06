Lionel Messi out of Barcelona..how it happened

Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
Argentine footballer, Lionel Messi, will not play another game in a Barcelona shirt, despite efforts made by the club.

Barcelona announced that the club will not be able to keep Messi at the Camp Nou, with the Argentine set to leave after joining the Catalan side at 13 years old.

In a statement released by the club on Thursday evening, Barcelona made clear that the two parties had come to an agreement over financial terms and a contract extension, but the economic and structural rules posed by LaLiga’s economic controls has made this unfortunate situation a reality.

Lionel Messi will now continue as a free agent until he finds a club to sign for ahead of the 2021/22 season.

