Amosun mourns,as close aide dies

Lekan Buari, a beloved aide and confidant of ex governor of Ogun State, Ibikunle Amosun has died.

The ex governor, who is a serving senator ,while mourning the demise said : “On behalf of myself and my family, I mourn the passage, earlier today, Sunday 8 August, 2021 of a long standing, reliable, trustworthy and dedicated associate, Alhaji Olalekan Buari. He was aged 55.

Alhaji Olalekan Buari was, between June 2011 and May 2019 a Senior Special Assistant (SSA), Governor’s Office during my time as Governor, Ogun State. After his tour of duty which spanned two full terms with Ogun State Government, he returned to his original desk and resumed his long career as staff of Ibikunle Amosun & Co, (Chartered Accountants) from where he was given a Leave of Absence to the public service in the first place.

He worked diligently till he breathed his last. In all the places he served, both in the private and public sectors, Lekan left a sterling legacy of dedication, admirable humility, loyalty and unparalleled commitment to duty.

A doting father to his children and passionate family man, he was survived by wife and children.

May Almighty Allah, swt, grant him Aljana Fridaous. My thoughts and prayers are with his immediate family at this time. May Allah comfort them all.