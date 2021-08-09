BREAKING : Bandits Kidnap Niger State Commisioner Of Information

Gunmen suspected to be bandits have abducted the Niger State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mallam Idris Mohammed.

It was gathered that Mohammed was abducted at his Baban Tunga residence in the Tafa Local Government Area of the state on Sunday night, 8 August, 2021.

Kidnappings are increasingly common in the Northwest and central states of Nigeria where heavily armed criminal gangs operate.

Foreign workers are also occasionally targeted for abduction for ransom