Fani Kayode’s ex-Wife, gets bail After 32 Hrs In Detention

Precious Chikwendu, the estranged wife of ex- Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode has been released from police detention after 32 hours.

Popularly called Snow-white, she took to her social media page to appreciate those who stood by her during her predicament with the police.

“Thank you so much everyone. I am out on bail after 32 hours of detention and a night in the cell at the Force CID for letting the public know that my life was threatened. I am expected to return on Monday 2pm, definitely keeping everyone posted as this has gone beyond family issues as my life is now under threat and harassment.

Thank you, Harrison Gwamnishu, Tracy Mcwary and the 3 other fantastic lawyers from Benin and Abuja. My school mate, Barr Emmanuel Okewu Emmanuel and my adorable team of lawyers. God bless you all.

The mother of three has been striving to get custody of her children from her failed marriage to the Osun state born politician which resulted into her arrest.