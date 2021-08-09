Igboho’s Associates Fail To Meet Bail Conditions, Still In DSS’ Cells

The 12 detained associates of Yoruba nation agitator, Sunday Adeyemo ( Igboho), also knonw as Sunday Igboho, spent last weekend in the cells of the Department of State Services (DSS) despite the bail granted them last Wednesday, 4 August, 2021 by a Federal High Court, Abuja.

According to their lawyer, Pelumi Olajengbesi, the conditions attached to the bail could not be immediately met, explaining that efforts were being made to perfect the bail by today.

“We had thought that, by the judge’s pronouncement in the open court, we were required to produce only four sureties. But when we sought clarification later, we were told we need to produce two sureties for each of them,” Olajengbesi said in Abuja.

He added:”So, we are working to get 24 people in all. We do not intend to return to the court to ask for a variation. There are many people who are willing to support and who believe in the cause they are fighting. So, we are working to ensure they are out by Monday(today).”

The 12 were arrested during the DSS’ raid on Igboho’s residence in Ibadan, Oyo State on July 1.

Justice Eguatu on Wednesday, 4 August, 2021 granted bail to eight of them, whose bail application was not challenged by the DSS, at N5million each.

The judge then granted bail at N10million each, for the other four, whose application was challenged by the DSS.