Military wastes four notorious kidnappers in Kaduna

Four Notorious Brothers

Alili Bandiro

Dayyabu Bala

Bala Nagwarjo

Sulele Bala , who

have been terrorizing the entire Southern Kaduna & Zamfara have met their Waterloo.

They have organized multiple successful kidnapping of school children.

There was a time they ambushed and killed 15 Police officers on patrol with heavy and sophisticated weapons.

The scariest thing about their attacks is that they usually send a “Notice Letter” to targeted communities with a date and time they will attack, and they would show up as promised.

Well, 4 of them and many more were neutralized during the weekend in the recent operation by Nigerian Air Force HQ and ground troops who surrounded the entire forest.

Their bodies were confirmed by the ground troops, Government have placed a wanted notice on them for this long.