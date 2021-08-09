MTN celebrates 20 yrs with gifts of 20 New Honda HRV Cars, Free Airtime, Free Data

It is a season of celebration at MTN Nigeria Plc.To commemorate its 20th anniversary, and express our appreciation to our subscribers, 20 customers will be gifted brand new Honda HRVs.

In addition, MTN is giving out free airtime and data to all its customers – 68.9 million subscribers will receive 200mb of data, and their first call of the day will be free for up to five minutes.

According to Karl Toriola, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), MTN Nigeria, the 20-year journey has not been the company’s alone. “Ours has been a classic case of ‘together in progress,’ and we are thankful to all Nigerians for standing by us and helping us get to this milestone.

“Indeed, anything we’ve achieved over the past 20 years is due to the support and faith of our customers – the people who sustain our network, the government and regulators who have been guides and allies in driving sector growth, all the contractors and partners who have worked by our side, and the thousands of investors who hold our stock.

“Finally, I must especially appreciate the people who helped shape our journey – MTN Nigeria’s Board of Directors and our staff, past and present; and reiterate our unwavering commitment to the advancement of this great nation, which we have humbly contributed to,” Toriola said.

The announcement followed anniversary plans previously published with MTN’s 2021 half-year results in July.

These include: commitments to participate in the restoration and rehabilitation of the Enugu-Onitsha Expressway through the Federal Government’s Road Infrastructure Tax Credit (RITC) Scheme, and to initiate plans for the construction of a purpose-built, state of the art Head Office, in Lagos. The company had also restated its plans to sell down 14% of MTN shares to over 2 million Nigerian retail investors.