BBNaija 2021: New Female Housemate ,a Child of ex- Commissioner

The host of Big Brother Naija, BBNaija 6, show, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu on Sunday, introduced 4 new housemates after evicting 3 old housemates.

One of the housemates introduced is a politician daughter like Jackie B.

Coming after the introduced 2 male housemates is Zainab Jumoke Adedoyin who prefers to be called, JMK.

She is from Ijomu-Oro, Irepodun LGA, Kwara State.

She is a law graduate from Afe Babalola University and she is the daughter of the Ex-Commissioner of Information in Kwara, Alhaji Raheem Adedoyin.

According to JMK, she is a lawyer, and “she loves to dance as she loves shaking something and being happy”.

Alhaji Raheem Adedoyin is married to Basirat Tunrayo Adebayo and he is blessed with 4 kids ( 2 girls, 2 boys).

Alhaji Raheem Adedoyin is currently the Secretary of the International Press Institute (IPI).