Okorocha, set to build free Islamic University in Buhari’s hometown Daura

Former governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha, has promised to build a free Islamic University in President Muhammadu Buhari’s hometown Daura, Katsina State.

Okorocha, a senator and chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), said the Rochas Okorocha Foundation would build the university.

The former governor was recently conferred with the traditional title of Maga Alherin Kasar Hausa by the Emir of Daura, Umar Faruk.

Isa Halidu, who represented Mr Okorocha at an event in Daura on Saturday, August 7, said students would enjoy free tuition and accommodation at the university.

“Because the Emir of Daura made me a traditional titleholder, I am going to give a gift, perhaps, that would never be forgotten. I will build an Islamic university with modern facilities under Rochas Okorocha Foundation and to be commissioned by myself in Daura town,” Okorocha said.