Abductors collect extra N24m on Baptist school students

Younews Ng August 12, 2021 Celebrity, Crime, Press Release

Parents of 80 students of Bethel Baptist High School, Maraban Damishi, Kaduna State, who were still in bandits’ den, contributed N300,000 each on Friday for the hoodlums.

It was gathered that the bandits promised to release the students this week after collecting the money.

Recall that bandits on July 5 invaded the school and abducted more than 100 students.

On July 25, when 28 of the students were released, the president of the Nigerian Baptist Convention, Rev Israel Akanji, said 87 of them were still in captivity.

the bandits demanded N300,000 from each of the parents.

He stated, “The kidnappers asked each parent to pay an additional N300,000 before they could release the children. We contributed the money and sent it to them on Friday last week. They promised to release the students early this week but this is Wednesday and we have yet to see any of them.

“They have not communicated with us since we gave them the money. The money was sent through the link person they selected although they assured us the children were safe. But they have reneged on their promise twice now, so we are not trusting their words again but we hope the children are safe as they assured us.

