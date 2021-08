Professor Bankole Oke has died of COVID 19 yesterday morning despite taking the two doses of the vaccine.

Analysts have been sounding warnings that we all ought to be cautious .

Vaccines are not complete protection after all. As some with complete doses are carrying on with airs of ‘nothing can do me, l ‘m fortified’.

He was until his death a Professor of Veterinary Anatomy and Member of the Governing Board of the University of Ibadan.