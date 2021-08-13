Bandits collect N11m ransoms on 3 engineers, shot one dead, ask for more money

In Kaduna State, bandits on Thursday shot dead an engineer after collecting N11m ransom.

There is a company in Kaduna which has a Chinese staff, one local and one other Yoruba engineer.

Bandits had kidnapped three of them days back.

Negotiation has been going on since last week Thursday.

Finally, they now resolved that N11m should be given.

We gathered that the bandits collected the N11m. from the person that went to deliver the money..then the bandits shot the Yoruba engineer dead , in his presence.

They now asked the person to carry the corpse to the owner of the company and tell him he’s not serious.

The bandits told him to carry the corpse back to the man because the N11m is too small, while they kept the Chinese and one other man