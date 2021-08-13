MY MOM TOLD ME I’M IGBO -RIHANNA

Black Americans have their roots in Africa. Many South Americans specifically of Brazilian stock have a lot in common with the culture of Yoruba.

Of course slave trade of centuries ago made it possible for Africans to have strong links with Americans whether South, North or Central.

Most of celebrities who found themselves ruling the entertainment and sports industries in America are blacks and history has traced some of their roots to Africa.

Former President of the United States of America, Barack Obama has his roots in Kenya till date. Once it was reported that Tennis star, Serena Williams has a link with Nigeria.

So it didn’t come as a surprise when iconic musician, Rihanna recently revealed that her mom told her she has Igbo roots.

Indeed, it is one world, one people irrespective of colour or race. Big hug sis Rihanna.