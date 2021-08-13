Trending comments as Buhari visits Tinubu in UK..add yours

President Muhammadu Buhari visited the national leader of the APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, in London.

Tinubu’s sudden disappearance from the political scene in the last few weeks triggered rumours about his health condition.

The incumbent governor of Lagos state, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, had dispelled the rumour after visiting Tinubu in UK.