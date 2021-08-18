BBNaija S6: Team Braids wins N750,000 each

Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
Younews Ng August 18, 2021 Celebrity, Entertainment, Events, Music, Trending Leave a comment 99 Views

Big Brother Naija Shine Ya Eye housemates participated in a Darling Hair Story task and Team Braids emerged victorious, earning team members N750,000 each.

The task which took place on Tuesday, day 24 of the show, involved two parts and the housemates were divided into four teams: Team Braids, Team Crochet, Team Empress, and Team Natural.

The task, which was divided into two parts, included the making of their hair and the final presentation of their hair story.

Each team made different hairstyles to showcase their team name and was given 90 minutes for that.

The final stage was the hair story presentation involved telling a story about your hair, runway pageantry, and dance routine.

After the collation of result, Team Braids which included Liquorose, Michael, Queen, JMK, and Yousef emerged victorious with a reward of N750,000 each.

