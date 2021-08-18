Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
Home » Events » Burial » Buhari begins PID, appoints steering committee

Buhari begins PID, appoints steering committee

Younews Ng August 18, 2021 Burial, News, Press Release, Trending Leave a comment 35 Views

President Muhammadu Buhari has commenced implementation of the newly signed Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) by approving a steering committee to oversee the process.

The steering committee is headed by the Honourable Minister of State, Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva.

The committee has 12 months duration for the assignment, and periodic updates will be given to Mr President.

Other members are: Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Petroleum Resources, Group Managing Director, NNPC, Executive Chairman, FIRS, Representative of the Ministry of Justice, Representative of the Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Natural Resources, Barrister Olufemi Lijadu as External Legal Adviser, while the Executive Secretary, Petroleum Technology Development Fund, will serve as Head of the Coordinating Secretariat and the Implementation Working Group.

The primary responsibility of the steering committee shall be to guide the effective and timely implementation of the PIA in the course of transition to the petroleum industry envisaged in the reform program, and ensure that the new institutions created have the full capability to deliver on their mandate under the new legislation.

Tags

About Younews Ng

Check Also

Petrol may sell for N300, as Buhari signs PIB

There are clear indications that with the signing of the PIB into law, the cost ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2013.