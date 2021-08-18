Ighoho’s aides for release today, after 50 days in detention

A judge of the Federal High Court in Abuja is expected to sign a release warrant of the 12 detained aides of Yoruba Nation agitator, Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho.

The detained aides, it was learnt, have met all their bail conditions.

It was gathered that the detainees’ lawyer, Pelumi Olajengbesi, approached the bail office of the court on Tuesday to assign another judge to sign the release warrant of his clients who have been detained in the custody of the Department of State Services for about 50 days.

Olajengbesi said the bail office of the court earlier informed him on Tuesday that the presiding judge of the case, Justice Obiora Egwuatu, travelled out of the country on a short notice.

Justice Egwuatu was supposed to sign the release warrant of his clients on Tuesday but for his sudden trip.

The court had asked each of the 12 detainees to get two sureties, making it a total of 24 sureties.

The detainees had secured the sureties last week, but the bail office of the court said it needed to write letters to the offices of the 24 sureties to get more confirmation