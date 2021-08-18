Petrol may sell for N300, as Buhari signs PIB

Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
Younews Ng August 18, 2021 News

There are clear indications that with the signing of the PIB into law, the cost of petrol could jump to as high as N300 per litre from the current N162-N165 per litre.

It is most likely upon the implementation of the law if market forces were allowed to determine the price as stipulated in the new law.

YOUNEWS however learnt that the minister would address was the unbundling of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation.

The Federal Government may soon end the fuel subsidy regime with the signing of the Petroleum Industry Bill by the President, Muhammadu Buhari yesterday.

The government’s position of fuel subsidy would form the major item during the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva’s press conference on the petroleum industry law, which holds today (Tuesday).

The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, in a statement on Monday, disclosed that Buhari had signed the PIB.

The statement was titled: ‘President Buhari Signs Petroleum Industry Bill into Law’.

Working from home for the five-day quarantine as stipulated by the Presidential Steering Committee on COVID-19 after returning from London on Friday, August 13, the President assented to the Bill.

