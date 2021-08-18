Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
Probe panel on Kyari yet to submit report – Police

Probe panel on Kyari yet to submit report – Police

August 18, 2021

The Nigeria Police Force Special Investigation on DCP Abba Kyari say so I’m has yet to submit its report.
The NPF disclosed this in a statement posted on their verified Facebook page on Tuesday night.

According to the statement titled ‘NPF Special Investigation Panel On Dcp Abba Kyari Yet To Submit Report,’ and signed by the police spokesperson Frank Mba, in Abuja, sought to clarify reports claiming that the panel are still probing the matter.

The Police says “The Force hereby reassures the public that the outcome of investigations by the probe panel would be communicated accordingly upon conclusion of the investigations.”

