BBNaija: Look at what Saga and Nini was caught doing under the duvet

BBNaija ‘Shine Ya Eye’ lovebirds, Saga and Nini were last night, caught on camera making out under the sheet while the rest of the housemates slept on.

The couple who are slowly becoming viewers’ favourite were seen all wrapped up in blankets as they shared the same bed while resting yesterday night.

Keen watchers of the reality TV show caught the lovebirds passionately having a romantic time and captured the moment on camera