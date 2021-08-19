Inside the Flight out of Afghanistan …The US Military Plane

No suitcases, no personal effects! All possession left behind.. What matter most now is life..

Afghans cling to moving US Air Force jet in desperate bid to flee.

Described as ‘defining images’ of Western intervention, extraordinary scenes from the runway in Kabul send shockwaves across the world.

Crowds have converged on Kabul airport as people seek to flee Afghanistan amid the Taliban’s resurgence in the country.

Extraordinary footage of Afghans clinging on to a United States Air Force plane in a desperate bid to flee the country have been described as the “defining images” of the decades-long military intervention by Western powers.

Videos shared widely on social media on Monday showed hundreds of people running alongside a US military jet as it prepared to depart Kabul airport.

One video showed several people climbing onto the plane as it progressed down the airport’s runway, some of whom appeared to be hanging off its moving front wheel.

Another horrifying clip appeared to show at least two people falling from the sky after the plane has taken off.

The Air Force acknowledged on Tuesday that human body parts were found in the wheel well of an American military C-17 cargo plane that took flight amid chaos at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Afghanistan’s capital, Kabul.

The “chaotic and desperate scenes” began to unfold after it became clear the Afghan government had collapsed and the Taliban was assuming control of Kabul.

That caused a surge of people moving toward the airport,” he said. “It seemed as though airport security, airline and airport staff simply melted away, and it really was a free-for-all.