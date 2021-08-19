Jega Rejects Rotational Presidency, Says Nigeria Needs A Competent Leader

Professor Attahiru Jega, former chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), has said rotational presidency is not the way forward for Nigeria.

As the 2023 elections draws nearer, there has been a clamour for power shift across political parties.

But when he featured on an Arise TV programme, Jega said Nigeria’s next president can be from any region as long as the person is competent.

The way Nigeria is now, we need the best person with competence, capacity, experience to be the president to get this country out of the challenges we have presently.”

“That person can come from the North, South, East or the West, but the important thing is that even if political parties decide that a candidate should come from a particular area, what we need to do is that Nigerians must interrogate the capacity of that person to lead this country appropriately.

“This idea of rotational presidency cannot take us out of the challenges we have in this country, presently,” he said