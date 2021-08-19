Lagosians to pay up to N210, 175 for new vehicle number plates

Following an upward review of rates for vehicle number plates and driving licenses in the country, residents of Lagos State will pay a minimum of N37, 825 and up to N210,175 for new number plates.

The Lagos State Government announced this in a Facebook post on Tuesday.

According to the statement, “It has come to the notice of the Lagos State Government that after the upward review of Number Plates and Drivers License fees by the Joint Tax Board, false and exorbitant Number Plates prices have gone viral on social media, causing confusion and misinterpretation.

“For the avoidance of doubt, therefore, the approved prices inclusive of other charges are listed as follows:

Blue Number Plates – N37, 825

Red Number Plates – N41, 300

Change of Ownership Blue Plates – N33, 825

Change of Ownership Red Plates – N38, 300

Fancy Number Plates – N210, 175

Fancy Motorcycle Plates – N54, 000

Articulated Plates – N57, 650

Loss Plates/Defaced – N21, 250

Drivers License Fresh/Renewal 3 years – N10, 350

Drivers License Fresh/Renewal 5 years – N15, 450