Breaking: Oloyede has reappointed as JAMB Registrar
Younews Ng
August 20, 2021
The long wait is over, Prof. Is-haq Oloyede has been reappointed as the Registrar of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB).
He is to serve for another five years. Dr. Fabian Benjamin, Head of Media, JAMB, disclosed this in a short message.
Prof. Oloyede is the 8th Vice-Chancellor of the University of Ilorin.
