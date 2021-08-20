Breaking: Oloyede has reappointed as JAMB Registrar

Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
August 20, 2021

The long wait is over, Prof. Is-haq Oloyede has been reappointed as the Registrar of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB).

He is to serve for another five years. Dr. Fabian Benjamin, Head of Media, JAMB, disclosed this in a short message.

Prof. Oloyede is the 8th Vice-Chancellor of the University of Ilorin.

