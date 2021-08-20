FG Probes Teacher for Allegedly Beating Student to Death at FGC ,Abuja

The Federal Government through the Ministry of Education has set up a panel to unravel the circumstances leading to the death of a 13 year old student of the Federal Government College Kwali Abuja, Master Nuhu Yahaya.

Yahaya , a JSS II student was said to have died following punishment and beatings received from a female teacher for failure to do his assignment. The teacher allegedly used brutal force including hitting him with plastic object. Yahaya was said to have collapsed in the course of the punishment and was rushed to a private clinic where he died on August 9,2021

Statement by the Federal Ministry of Education on the Incident :

Education Ministry confirms the death of master Nuhu Yahaya, JSS 2 student of Federal Government College, Kwali.

The Federal Ministry of Education has confirmed the death of Master Nuhu Yahaya, a JSS 2 student of the FGC Kwali, which sad event occurred on Monday, August 9, 2021, at Rhema Clinics also in Kwali Area council.

The ministry has dispatched a letter of condolence to the family as well as paid a visit.

A committee has been set up to look into the circumstances of Master Nuhu’s death even as the ministry awaits the medical report from the hospital in the coming days.

Members of the public, including the media, are hereby advised to avoid speculations on the cause of death of Master Nuhu.”

Ben Goong

Director of Press,

Ministry of Education