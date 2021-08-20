Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
Gambari leads Presidency delegation to Kano for Buhari’s son’s wedding

Younews Ng August 20, 2021

The Presidency has constituted a presidential delegation ahead of President Muhammadu Buhari’s visit to Kano for the marriage of his son, Yusuf Buhari, to Zahra Bayero, on Friday.

Zahra is the daughter of Nasiru Ado Bayero, the Emir of Bichi in Kano State.

A statement by Malam Garba Shehu, the President’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, on Thursday in Abuja, said President Buhari had already dispatched a high level delegation to be led by his Chief of Staff, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari.

The Presidential aide revealed that the delegation included the Ministers of Defence, retired Maj. Gen. Bashir Magashi, Agriculture, Alhaji Sabo Nanono, Aviation, Sen. Hadi Sirika and Water Resources, Suleiman Hussein Adamu as well as the Senior Special Assistant to the President (Media and Publicity), Garba Shehu.

He said members of the delegation would stay back after the wedding, to represent the President at the coronation of the Emir at Bichi the following day, Saturday.

