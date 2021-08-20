Secondus runs to Obasanjo over PDP crisis

The national chairman of the party, Secondus, on Thursday, held a closed-door meeting with former President Olusegun Obasanjo in Abeokuta.

The meeting, which lasted for more than one hour and ended at 2.06pm, was held at the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library.

A source at the meeting told one of our correspondents that the national chairman took his time to narrate his ordeal and troubles in running the party to the former President.

The source added that Secondus was able to convince Obasanjo to intervene to settle the crisis.

The source said the former President maintained his stance that he was not interested in partisan politics, but his doors were open for advice.

It was also gathered that the meeting between Obasanjo and Secondus was a fallout of an earlier meeting held in Minna, Niger State.

“He (Secondus) narrated his ordeals to Obasanjo and urged him to intervene and save the party from collapse. Although the former President said he had left partisan politics, he stated that he would always offer his advice,” the source stated.

Obasanjo, who described the meeting as unscheduled, stated that his doors would remain open to all and sundry by virtue of the position he occupied in the nation.

He said: “One thing that Secondus told me that is sweet music in my ears is that although he was here as PDP chairman but that he had come to discuss the Nigeria situation.”

The ex-president also expressed optimism that Nigeria would still attain greater heights and occupy an enviable position in the comity of nations.

He, however, showed concern about the situation of the country, adding that the country’s development should be of paramount importance to anyone who loves the nation.

Obasanjo noted:

“Nigeria is not where it is supposed to be and may even degenerate if the right things are not done. Although the situation may be bad, it is not hopeless and not irredeemable.

“I am an incurable believer as far as Nigeria’s destiny is concerned. All we need to do is to join hands together to build a common front and forge ahead. I am sure Nigeria will still be better and be great.”

He urged Secondus to ensure that his love for Nigeria was not sacrificed on the altar of partisan politics.

The elder statesman stated:

“Where it is necessary to wear the party cap, wear it; but where you need to wear the Nigerian leadership cap, please wear it.”

n his response, Secondus described Obasanjo as a global citizen who is vast on issues relating to nation-building.

He confirmed that his discussion with Obasanjo was centred on Nigeria, adding that, “we need the advice of elders to move the nation forward.”

According to him, politicians could only practise politics conveniently in a peaceful environment.

He added: “I am happy about this visit because our elder statesman has rekindled our hope in Nigeria and we are going out with a renewed hope about Nigeria.