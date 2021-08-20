UEFA Announces 3 Nominees For 2021 Men’s Player Of The Year Awards

The players for the award are Manchester City’s Kevin De Bruyne, Chelsea’s Jorginho and Chelsea’s N’Golo Kante.

The award winners will be announced at the 2021/22 UEFA Champions League group stage draw ceremony, which will take place on Thursday, 26 August at the Haliç Congress Center in Istanbul, Turkey.

De Bruyne was impressive for Manchester City as they won the Premier League title last season, while Kante and Jorginho won the Champions League and the UEFA Super Cup with the Blues.

Jorginho also won the Euro 2020 with Italy national team.