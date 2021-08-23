EPL table: Chelsea top, Arsenal enter relegation zone after Sunday’s matches

Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
Younews Ng August 23, 2021 Entertainment, Events, Sports, Trending Leave a comment 38 Views

English Premier League table after Sunday’s matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Chelsea 2 2 0 0 5 0 6

Liverpool 2 2 0 0 5 0 6

Brighton 2 2 0 0 4 1 6

Tottenham 2 2 0 0 2 0 6

Man Utd 2 1 1 0 6 2 4

Everton 2 1 1 0 5 3 4

Brentford 2 1 1 0 2 0 4

Man City 2 1 0 1 5 1 3

West Ham 1 1 0 0 4 2 3

Aston Villa 2 1 0 1 4 3 3

Leicester 1 1 0 0 1 0 3

Watford 2 1 0 1 3 4 3

Southampton 2 0 1 1 2 4 1

Crystal Palace 2 0 1 1 0 3 1

Leeds 2 0 1 1 3 7 1

Wolves 2 0 0 2 0 2 0

Burnley 2 0 0 2 1 4 0

Newcastle 2 0 0 2 2 6 0

Arsenal 2 0 0 2 0 4 0

Norwich 2 0 0 2 0 8 0

