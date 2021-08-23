Fuel price ‘ll go up after FG, labour negotiations

Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
Younews Ng August 23, 2021 Investigation, News, Press Release Leave a comment 41 Views

  • PPPRA

The Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency on Sunday said the Petroleum Industry Act had signaled the full deregulation of the downstream oil sector.

It was, however, quick to state that the negotiations between the Federal Government and labour would minimise the effect of subsidy removal upon full deregulation of the sector.

The Executive Secretary, PPPRA, Abdulkadir Saidu, who said this in a statement issued in Abuja, stated that petrol price would be adjusted in a way that it would not cause hardship on consumers.

He said, “There is no gainsaying that the PIA signals the implementation of full deregulation of the downstream sector.

“However, it remains worthy of note that the PIA does not automatically translate to any immediate increase in the price of PMS.

“The current price will remain until negotiations with organised labour, which will develop a feasible framework that minimises the impact of a market-based pricing policy on the masses, is concluded.”

Saidu said the PIA had provided legal, governance, regulatory and fiscal framework for the Nigerian petroleum industry, the development of host communities and related matters.

