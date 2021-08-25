Army Court Marshall officers over bandits attack @ Defence Academy

The embarrassed military authorities, have started compiling the names of errant personnel to be court-martialled.

Sources explained that the embarrassing attack on the academy could have been foiled if the security guards were alert and vigilant.

A source stated, “Preliminary findings revealed that the security guards were either asleep or not on duty during the attack. Further investigation will show what aided the attack; whether it was insiders’ connivance, negligence or dereliction of duty by the guards or other extraneous factors or circumstances.”

It was learnt that besides the two officers, who were killed, another officer, 2nd Lt Onah, who was injured during the attack, was receiving treatment in a medical facility within the institution.