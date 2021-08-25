BREAKING: 36 Victims Burnt Alive by Bandits in Plateau

Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
August 25, 2021

No fewer than 36 persons were burned to death when Fulani bandits attacked Yelwan Zangam community in Jos North Local Government Area of Plateau State.

The massacre reportedly occurred in the early hours of Wednesday, leaving women, children and the aged dead in their sleep.

The attackers also burnt houses with food items.

David Zaion, a member of the community, who confirmed the incident, said that attackers invaded the community and killed everything in sight.

‘We have recovered 36 corpses of people who were killed by the Fulani, most of the corpses were burnt beyond recognition,’ he said.

