BREAKING: I am contesting as PDP National Chairman – Oyinlola

A former governor of Osun State, chieftain and former National Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola has revealed his interest in the National Chairmanship position of the party.

Oyinlola also stated that his aspiration would depend on two conditions, which will include if the position is zoned to the South West and his ability to muster the stakeholders of the party.

Speaking on a radio current affairs programme in Osogbo to mark the 30th anniversary of creation of Osun State on Wednesday, Oyinlola revealed that he is more prepared to serve in the office of PDP National Chairman because he has garnered a decade of cumulative experience in governance both as military administrator of Lagos State and third civilian governor of Osun State.

While describing his achievements in government as no mean feat, he accused those using his defection to the All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2014 to attack him as cheap blackmailers.

According to him, his leaving the PDP was because the party drove him away by engineering his removal.

He said a plan was concocted because President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan wanted to run for a second term in 2015.

The former Commander of Nigerian military contingent to Somalia stated that for such positions it is only capacity, capability and integrity that mattered.

He added that his records stood for him because he had served in two states in Nigeria without being found wanting.