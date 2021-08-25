Details of how it happened at Defence Headquarters

Around 1am, they came through a broken fence and caught the residents unawares.

The gunmen, who headed in different parts of the premises, caught the officers on duty off guard because they were wearing military uniform.

It was gathered that the situation was worsened by the fact that officers, who were manning the institution’s Closed Circuit Television cameras were caught napping and could not raise the alarm when the bandits stormed the academy.

A source stated that the attackers had already wreaked havoc and subdued the few soldiers who tried to resist them, when residents got to know about the attack.

The officers killed by the gunmen were Lieutenant Commander Wulah and Flight Lieutenant Commander Okoronkwo, while one Major Datong was said to be missing. The gunmen also shot and injured Onah.

A top military officer, stated, “In a Gestapo style, gunmen in military camouflage invaded the NDA, gunning down two officers, a naval officer and an air force officer, after gaining access to the well-fortified institution.

“The gunmen came in large numbers. They were fully kitted in military camouflage and forced their way into the academy before proceeding to the officers’ quarters.

Their targets were probably the cadets (students).”

Sources explained that the embarrassing attack on the academy could have been foiled if the security guards were alert and vigilant.

The military institution is opposite the Federal College of Forestry Mechanisation, Afaka, where 39 students were abducted by bandits on March 11, 2021. The bandits had demanded N500m to free the captives a few days after the abduction.

But they were released after spending 50 days in the bandits’ den following the intervention of former President Olusegun Obasanjo and controversial Islamic cleric, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi.