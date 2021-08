The former Military Governor of Old Ondo State, retired Rear Admiral Sunday Abiodun Olukoya is dead.

The former governor passed on Tuesday evening after battling with an illness.

Before Ondo and Ekiti were split, Olukoya was the Governor of the combined States between 1989 and 1992.

He was Ondo helmsman from September 1990 to January 1992 during the General Ibrahim Babangida regime.

Olukoya succeeded Retired Commodore Olabode George and handed over to Chief Bamidele Olumilua