Ex-soldier with 8 wives, 50 children arrested with 3kg drug

August 25, 2021

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency have apprehended a 96-year-old retired soldier, Pa Joseph Owherhi, in the Suleija area of Niger State for allegedly dealing in illicit drugs.

The nonagenarian was allegedly arrested in his house in the Rafin Sanyi area of Suleija on Saturday, August 21, 2021, with three kilogrammes of skunk.

A statement on Tuesday by the NDLEA Director, Media and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi, said the suspect confessed to the crime.

“He confessed that he had been living on the trade since he retired from the military in 1982, while he also claimed that he has eight wives and 50 children,” the statement said.

