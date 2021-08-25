Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
Home » Entertainment » Celebrity » Foreign company employs, flies Nigerian who makes drones to FINLAND

Foreign company employs, flies Nigerian who makes drones to FINLAND

Younews Ng August 25, 2021 Celebrity, News, Press Release, Trending Leave a comment 120 Views

Ignatius Asabor, a young Nigerian who makes drones has been flown to Finland and given a job by a foreign company.

Ignatius who makes special drones using local materials was flown to Finland by a foreign company and got employment with the same company.

Breaking the news on Linkedin, the Managing Director of a Finland-based Radai Limited, Mr. Ari Saartenoja expressed happiness at having Asabor work with his company.

Ari who shared the photo of the genius on arrival to Finland, Oulu, said that Asabor will strengthen the survey operations of his team in the future.

His post reads:
“Ignatius Asabor, young Nigerian drone talent has just arrived to Finland, Oulu. Ignatius will strengthen Radai’s survey team in future and bring more international expertise in the field.

Welcome Ignatius Asabor to Radai Team!”

Asabor confirmed his arrival to Finland as he posted a picture of himself in Oulu, Finland with caption.

  • Copied

Tags

About Younews Ng

Check Also

Breaking : Abducted Major Christopher Datong Still Alive

Despite multiple reports of his death, YOU NEWS has confirmed that the abducted Major Christopher ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2013.