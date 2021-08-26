Kick as Edo gov makes Covid vaccine a must

According to Governor Godwin Obaseki

In Edo from September 2021,

No COVID-19 Vaccination Proof

No Church

No Mosque

No Event Centre

You can even do so many other things …”

He has ordered that nobody would be allowed into these public places without proof of vaccinations.

But already the citizenry are telling him

“You can’t do that. People will go to court. Even in the US it’s voluntary.

” Instead of this jackboot approach, govt should encourage people through incentives to take the vaccine, the way it’s done in saner climes.