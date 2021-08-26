Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
Kick as Edo gov makes Covid vaccine a must

According to Governor Godwin Obaseki
In Edo from September 2021,
No COVID-19 Vaccination Proof
No Church
No Mosque
No Event Centre
You can even do so many other things …”

He has ordered that nobody would be allowed into these public places without proof of vaccinations.

But already the citizenry are telling him
“You can’t do that. People will go to court. Even in the US it’s voluntary.

” Instead of this jackboot approach, govt should encourage people through incentives to take the vaccine, the way it’s done in saner climes.

