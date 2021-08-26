Multichoice Nigeria Loses Chief Customer Officer

The Chief Customer Officer at Multichoice (DSTV) Nigeria, Martin Mabuto is dead.

The late Martin was on vacation in his country home, South Africa, when he suddenly died in the early hours of Tuesday, 24 August, 2021

Born Martin Gaone Mabutho in far-away South Africa, the loveable executive – the sales, marketing, and communication guru, brought refreshing touch to the office that keeps positioning DStv as a strong contender among conglomerates competing for customers’ hearts and wallets across the continent.

The late Mabutho led a team of committed professionals, who keyed perfectly into the vision to make the brand one of the best globally while he was alive.

Mabutho, aside from the passion for his work and MultiChoice, has an unbridled love for sports and entertainment.

Mabutho demonstrated a long history of working in the broadcast media industry.

He was also skilled in Digital Strategy, Marketing Management, Customer Relationship Management (CRM), Customer Value Management, Media Relations and Corporate Communications.