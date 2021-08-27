Abba Kyari: Panel submits report submitted to IGP

Joseph Egbunike, the chairman of the Special Investigation Panel on Abba Kyari, has revealed the contents of the probe report on the suspended Head of the Police Intelligence Response Team.

He said this while submitting the report to the Inspector-General of Police, at the Force Headquarters, Abuja, on Thursday.

According to him, the report contained the case file of the probe, pieces of evidence and findings as well as testimonies from DCP Abba Kyari and other persons.

The panel was set up to investigate Abba Kyari’s indictment by the United States’ Federal Bureau of Investigation.

An FBI agent, Andrew Innocenti, had in a document titled, ‘Criminal Complaint By Telephone Or Other Reliable Electronic Means’ filed before the United States District Court for the Central District of California, alleged that a suspected fraudster, Abas Ramon, aka Hushpuppi, contracted Kyari to detain a co-conspirator, Chibuzo Vincent, for threatening to expose the alleged $1.1m fraud committed against a Qatari businessman.

The agency said Hushpuppi paid $20,600 into a bank account provided by Kyari.

Following the allegations, Kyari was suspended from service on July 31 by the Police Service Commission. He also appeared before the SIP over several days.

According to a statement by the Force spokesman, Frank Mba, titled, ‘IG receives panel report on DCP Abba Kyari’, Egbunike appreciated the IGP for the confidence reposed in him and the members of the panel.

The statement added, “Egbunike noted that the Panel commenced investigations immediately it was inaugurated on 2nd August, 2021 and the report submitted is an outcome of a painstaking, transparent and exhaustive investigative process.

“He further revealed that the report presented contained the case file of the probe, evidences and findings as well as testimonies from DCP Abba Kyari and other persons and groups linked to the matter.”

The IGP, who commended the Panel for the work done, was quoted as stating that “the essence of the probe was to carry out discrete investigations into the allegation levied against the Officer to enable the Force leadership to be appropriately guided in its decision-making processes”.

The IGP assured that “a careful and expeditious review of the recommendations would be undertaken by the Force Management Team and thereafter forwarded to appropriate quarters for necessary action(s)”.

He reiterated as always, the commitment of the Force to justice for all