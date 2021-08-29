12 years after, Ronaldo rejoins Manchester United
Younews Ng
August 29, 2021
Celebrity, Sports, Trending
52 Views
12 years after Ronaldo rejoins Manchester United slideshow. news 2021-08-29
Manchester United and Cristiano Ronaldo have just agreed personal terms on a contract for £270,000-a-week. Agent fees as well are all agreed. It’s a 2 year contract deal. (MEN)
Sir Alex Ferguson spoke to Cristiano Ronaldo earlier today and convinced him to sign for Manchester United as per MEN.
Check Also
The Federal Government, on Sunday, expressed concern about the 21-day strike notice issued by the ...