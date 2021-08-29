Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
Home » Entertainment » Celebrity » 12 years after, Ronaldo rejoins Manchester United

12 years after, Ronaldo rejoins Manchester United

Younews Ng August 29, 2021 Celebrity, Sports, Trending Leave a comment 52 Views

Manchester United and Cristiano Ronaldo have just agreed personal terms on a contract for £270,000-a-week. Agent fees as well are all agreed. It’s a 2 year contract deal. (MEN)

Sir Alex Ferguson spoke to Cristiano Ronaldo earlier today and convinced him to sign for Manchester United as per MEN.

Tags

About Younews Ng

Check Also

FG begs doctors over 21-day Strike

The Federal Government, on Sunday, expressed concern about the 21-day strike notice issued by the ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2013.