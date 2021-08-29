Glo offers free calls, data to mark 18th year

In appreciation of their continued support and patronage throughout its 18 years of operation, Nigeria’s leading telecommunications service provider, Globacom, has announced it will give its customers FREE calls and data to commemorate its anniversary.

This was contained in a statement on Saturday by the service provider ahead of its anniversary on August 29.

The operator, which currently has over 50 million subscribers, said that prepaid customers will receive a gift of N200 airtime comprising six minutes of talk time, which they can use for calls to other Glo customers, and 200MB data for browsing as they please.

According to Globacom: “As we mark the 18th year of operation, we wish to appreciate the support of all our customers and stakeholders, including the government and regulators, for their continued faith in our business to significantly contribute to the sustainable development of the country.”

At its inception, Globacom launched Nigeria’s first Per Second Billing system, thus ensuring massive telephone penetration in Nigeria.

This earned it praises from the International Telecommunication Union, an agency of the United Nations, commending it for playing a critical role in revolutionising Nigeria’s telecommunications industry.

“Since we rolled out services in 2003, we have pursued a bold vision to build Africa’s biggest and best telecommunications network. It has been our delight to fulfill this vision and consistently deliver innovative and quality telecoms solutions to enable our subscribers to achieve their aspirations,” the company further stated.

The telecommunication firm concluded its statement by noting: “The free airtime and data to our esteemed subscribers is a token of appreciation of their patronage and support in building a world class company.”

The special celebratory offer will be given to all customers on the network who have recharged from N200 and above in the last 30 days.

They will receive the offer through an SMS notification and will also be notified of its expiry through the same channel after a 24-hour validity period.