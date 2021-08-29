God told me Atiku is next president – Church GO

General Overseer, Heaven Ruling Throne, Ebonyi State, High Priest Peter Chukwu has said God revealed to him that former Vice President Atiku Abubakar will be elected president in 2023.

The cleric in a statement yesterday titled ‘God’s Reminder to Nigerians and the PDP’ said though the revelation first came to him in 2017, God allowed what happened in the 2019 presidential election where Atiku lost, for peace to reign.

He tasked the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to stand with God and name Atiku as its presidential candidate for the 2023 election to allow God “give Nigeria and Nigerians a very capable president.”

He said God chose the former vice president because his political and economic prowess would uplift Nigerians economically and also end the insecurity problems of the country.

“God in this reminder is pleased to let all Nigerians know that Atiku Abubakar is the one that he knows and sees in Nigeria that has the required high ability and capability to lift Nigeria up. Atiku Abubakar has very high political, economic and financial skills and always knows what he should do. He has a very wide and open heart for Nigeria and Nigerians. He loves all ethnic groups in Nigeria. He loves Christians and Muslims, non- Christians and non- Muslims. God also said that He ‘allowed’ what happened in the 2019 Presidential Election, for peace.

“Atiku has tremendous knowledge of political, economic and financial leadership and rulership, which are what Nigeria as a country and Nigerians as a Nation require to come out of the present political, economic and financial misrule.”