Police bust baby factory in Lagos, rescue 10 girls en route Dubai

A baby factory has been discovered in Satellite, Ojo area of Lagos.

The Police Force also rescued 10 girls being trafficked to Dubai in Contonou, Republic of Benin.

Assistant Inspector General of Police in charge of Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID), Annex, Alagbon Close, Lagos, Mr Usman Bele, at a press conference, yesterday, said the baby factory was discovered at Satalite Area of the Lagos.

AIG Bele who paraded over 20 suspected criminals, said that one of the victims of the sex slave, Blessing, reported at Satellite police Division that a woman, Mama Edet ,who is now on the run, brought her from Calabar in Cross Rivers to Lagos to deliver an unborn child at a Hospital in Ijegun area of Satellite.

According to Bele, the victim told the police that she saw some women who were heavily pregnant in the hospital.

He said the police were able to rescue some pregnant ladies.

On the 10 girls rescue from being trafficked to Dubai, he said :” On August 18, the Bureau received intelligence from a non-governmental -organisation through State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID),Yaba, that 10 Nigerian girls including a girl of 13,were about being trafficked to Dubai, the United Arab Emirates through Cotonou and were lodged at NIS Hotel, near Scoa Gbeto , Cotonou, preparatory for departure.

“The National Central Bureau (NCB), Abuja, INTERPOL was able to inform our counterpart at NCB, Cotonou which swung into action and apprehended two suspects , rescued 10 girls and repatriated them to Nigeria.