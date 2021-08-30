Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
La Liga table, leading scorers after Sunday’s matches

August 30, 2021

Spanish La Liga leading scorers on Sunday:

Three goals:

Correa (Atletico Madrid),
Lamela (Sevilla),
Soler (Valencia),
Vinicius Junior (Real Madrid)

Two goals:
Alex Fernandez (Cadiz),
Benzema (Real Madrid),
Braithwaite (Barcelona),
Depay (Barcelona),
En-Nesyri (Sevilla),
Juanmi (Real Betis),
Oiarzabal (Real Sociedad),
Roberto (Barcelona)

Spanish La Liga table after Sunday’s late match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Real Madrid 3 2 1 0 8 4 7

Sevilla 3 2 1 0 5 1 7

Valencia 3 2 1 0 5 1 7

Barcelona 3 2 1 0 7 4 7

Atletico Madrid 3 2 1 0 5 3 7

Mallorca 3 2 1 0 3 1 7

Real Sociedad 3 2 0 1 3 2 6

Osasuna 3 1 2 0 3 2 5

Athletic Bilbao 3 1 2 0 2 1 5

Rayo Vallecano 3 1 0 1 4 4 3

Villarreal 3 0 3 0 2 2 3

Levante 3 0 2 1 4 5 2

Cadiz 3 0 2 1 4 5 2

Real Betis 3 0 2 1 2 3 2

Elche 3 0 2 1 1 2 2

Espanyol 3 0 2 1 0 1 2

Granada 3 0 2 1 1 5 2

Celta Vigo 3 0 1 2 1 3 1

Getafe 3 0 0 3 1 4 0

Alaves 3 0 0 3 1 6 0

