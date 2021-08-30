La Liga table, leading scorers after Sunday’s matches

Spanish La Liga leading scorers on Sunday:
Three goals:
Correa (Atletico Madrid),
Lamela (Sevilla),
Soler (Valencia),
Vinicius Junior (Real Madrid)
Two goals:
Alex Fernandez (Cadiz),
Benzema (Real Madrid),
Braithwaite (Barcelona),
Depay (Barcelona),
En-Nesyri (Sevilla),
Juanmi (Real Betis),
Oiarzabal (Real Sociedad),
Roberto (Barcelona)
Spanish La Liga table after Sunday’s late match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Real Madrid 3 2 1 0 8 4 7
Sevilla 3 2 1 0 5 1 7
Valencia 3 2 1 0 5 1 7
Barcelona 3 2 1 0 7 4 7
Atletico Madrid 3 2 1 0 5 3 7
Mallorca 3 2 1 0 3 1 7
Real Sociedad 3 2 0 1 3 2 6
Osasuna 3 1 2 0 3 2 5
Athletic Bilbao 3 1 2 0 2 1 5
Rayo Vallecano 3 1 0 1 4 4 3
Villarreal 3 0 3 0 2 2 3
Levante 3 0 2 1 4 5 2
Cadiz 3 0 2 1 4 5 2
Real Betis 3 0 2 1 2 3 2
Elche 3 0 2 1 1 2 2
Espanyol 3 0 2 1 0 1 2
Granada 3 0 2 1 1 5 2
Celta Vigo 3 0 1 2 1 3 1
Getafe 3 0 0 3 1 4 0
Alaves 3 0 0 3 1 6 0