Litigation threatens PDP October convention

Indications are many that it not yet Uhuru ahead of PDP national convention.

Secodus had in a statement from his media office on Saturday insisted on serving out his four-year term.

He noted that the mandate given to him at the party’s National Convention in Abuja on December 9, 2017 remains intact until December, 2021.

He made the clarifications following his absence at the party’s 92nd National Executive Committee meeting held at its national secretariat in Abuja on Saturday amid speculations that he had been removed from office.

feuding members of the party have so far refused to withdraw pending litigation from Court.

Although the party’s National Caucus, the Board of Trustees, Governors and the second highest decision-making body of the party, the National Executive Committee, meet last week and ratified the appointment of the Deputy National Chairman (South), Yemi Akinwonmi, as acting National Chairman, the National Chairman of the party, Uche Secondus, insists he remains in office.

A highly placed member of the party’s NEC revealed that party leaders were “well aware” of the landmines the pending litigation represent.

The source said, “We cannot pretend, we have a problem on our hands. There is no doubt some of our members want Secondus out, they have their reasons.

There are also those who want him to remain and at least complete his tenure in December, they also have their reasons.

“But as a party in opposition, we cannot afford to make mistakes that the ruling party can take advantage of to destroy us. Getting Secondus out at this point is like taking a bull out of a China shop.

“He will not go down without a fight. As we speak, there are three court orders, two restraining him, one asking him to resume immediately.