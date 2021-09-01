Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
US Navy helicopter crashes off California coast

September 1, 2021

Search and rescue operations were underway after a US Navy helicopter crashed into the sea off the coast of California, the US Pacific Fleet said on Tuesday.

One crew member had been rescued and “search and rescue operations are ongoing with multiple Coast Guard and Navy air and surface assets”, the fleet said in a statement.

The MH-60S helicopter took off from the USS Abraham Lincoln during “routine flight operations” about 60 nautical miles off the coast of San Diego at 4:30 pm (2330 GMT), the fleet said on Twitter.

The navy did not state how many people were on board.

