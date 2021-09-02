NFF signs N300m Air Peace deal

The Nigeria Football Federation on Wednesday signed a four-year partnership deal with the country’s biggest airline, Air Peace, to become the exclusive airline sponsor of the country’s national teams.

With the partnership, the airline would fly the Nigerian players and officials to Cape Verde with its new Embraer E195-E2 aircraft.

The deal is worth N300m annually and renewable every year for the next four years.

Signing the agreement on Wednesday in Lagos, Chairman, Air Peace, Allen Onyema, explained that the decision to sign the contract despite the current economic crunch in the aviation sector was hinged on the airline’s desire to be part of the success stories of the Super Eagles.

“I decided to be part of what NFF is doing today, not because of their hard work, resilience, breaking barriers to make sure that Nigerian football is in the forefront globally, but principally because I want to use the platform that God has given me to restore hope in this country, “Onyema said.

“A lot of people are in despair. People are losing hope in the country. I plead with you not to lose hope, it’s a great country. Other countries are envious of Nigeria.”

NFF president Amaju Pinnick, who was in company with Super Eagles stars Alex Iwobi, Tyrone Ebuehi, Oghenekaro Etebo and Joe Aribo, said with the Air Peace partnership, the federation had become 75 per cent self-funded, stressing that the desire of the football body was to become 100 per cent self-funded.

“Air Peace is not only 100 per cent about safety, but it is an organisation with a human heart. We have noticed their rise meteorically and we are convinced that this coming together is ordained by God Almighty.