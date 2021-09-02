PDP Chairman, Seconds Suspended!

Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
September 2, 2021

Peoples Democratic Party Ward 5 in Ikuru town, Andoni Local Government Area of Rivers State, has suspended the embattled National Chairman of the party, Uche Secondus.

Secondus, a prominent politician from Andoni in Rivers State, was a former Rivers State chairman of the PDP, he also served as its National Organizing Secretary before becoming national chairman.

The PDP Ward Chairman, George Christopher, announced the suspension at the party’s extraordinary meeting at the party’s Secretariat at Ikuru, on Wednesday.

Eleven out of the 17 members of the executive endorsed the decision.

Christopher said, “The ward executive of the Peoples Democratic Party in Ward 5, Ikuru town; the leaders on the 31st of August, 2021, discussed issues that affect the party.

“Suspension of Prince Uche Secondus was done by the ward executive after a duly constituted ward meeting called by the Secretary on the instructions of the Chairman, according to the Constitution of our great party.

“The party at the ward further reaffirmed his suspension and thanked the party at the local government and state level for agreeing on the suspension.

